(KNSI) — Two people are hurt, and a criminal investigation is underway after police say someone may have torched a Lake Minnetonka mansion overnight. Just before midnight, a call came in about a fire at a home on Shoreline Drive in Wayzata. When firefighters arrived, they said the entire second floor was fully engulfed. Two people were found outside the home and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Someone said they saw a person with a gas can and candles nearby, but no one has been arrested.

WAYZATA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO