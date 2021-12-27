ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E. Michigan, Ohio start conference play

Eastern Michigan (5-6, 0-0) vs. Ohio (9-2, 0-0)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan and Ohio meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Eastern Michigan finished with three wins and 11 losses, while Ohio won nine games and lost five.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan’s Monty Scott, Nathan Scott and Darion Spottsville have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MONTY: M. Scott has connected on 31.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 48.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 73.3 percent of its free throws. The Bobcats are 2-2 when they shoot below 73.3 percent from the line.

TWO STREAKS: Eastern Michigan has dropped its last six road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. Ohio has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 69.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Eagles have pushed that total to 78.3 possessions per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

