Vikings add Oli Udoh to COVID-19 list

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, COVID has reared its head for the Minnesota Vikings, and this time it might leave them without one of their starting offensive linemen heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup against Green Bay. The team has just announced that they have placed Oli Udoh on the team’s...

www.dailynorseman.com

Related
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings sign QB Kyle Sloter, make several other moves

With Sean Mannion having tested positive for COVID just before last week’s game Kellen Mond apparently not ready because. . .hell, I don’t know, your guess is as good as mine. . .the Minnesota Vikings are bringing back a familiar face to provide some quarterback depth. The Vikings...
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Adam Thielen On IR Ahead Of Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
fox47.com

Packers add 4 more to reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday night game against Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ active roster continues to thin ahead of the team’s Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. On Wednesday, the team announced four new additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list: safety Henry Black, punter Corey Bojorquez, tight end Tyler Davis and defensive end Kingsley Keke.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adam Thielen News

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made his return to the field on Sunday after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, that return for a 30-23 loss to the Rams was short-lived. Thielen aggravated the injury and was clearly struggling throughout the game — finishing the contest with just...
Daily Norseman

Report: Adam Thielen undergoes season-ending ankle surgery

UPDATE: The team has just announced that Thielen has been placed on injured reserve. The news is coming in fast and furious this morning for the Minnesota Vikings, and this is one that nobody is going to want to hear. According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, star wide receiver...
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Packers: Five Good Questions with Acme Packing Company, Take 2

On Sunday night, the Vikings will step onto what might literally be the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field for the penultimate game of the 2021 season against the Packers. Since Minnesota won the first matchup 34-31, the Packers have gone undefeated and clinched the NFC North while the Vikings lost three of five and are on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs. three games clear of the second place Vikings. So what’s the latest with the Packers since these teams last met six weeks ago? Who’s looking like they’ll play, and who’s going to be out? Is this the last time the Vikings will face Rodgers in a Green Bay uniform? Once again, I caught up with Jon Meerdink of Acme Packing Company to gather some intel on the Vikings rivals before the teams square off. Our Q&A is below.
Daily Norseman

We’re doing another live watch-along on Sunday night

This week, your Minnesota Vikings will be taking part in Sunday Night Football on NBC, as they head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. And I can already hear all of you out there lamenting that all you’re going to hear for three hours is butt-kissing the likes of which you haven’t heard since. . .well, since the last time the Vikings played the Packers.
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Packers: Interim injury reports

TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) LB Chazz Surratt (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) RB Dalvin Cook (illness, upgrade from LP on Wednesday) FB C.J. Ham (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday) RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday) S Harrison Smith (foot/shoulder, upgrade...
