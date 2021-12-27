ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Longtime city councilman, Lambuth coach Pepper Bray dies

By Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
A notable name in Jackson history on multiple fronts has died.

Charles “Pepper” Bray passed away on Monday at the age of 87, according to his obituary on the website for George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home.

Bray was a 41-year veteran educator at Lambuth University, coaching multiple sports and serving as athletic director. The court in the gym at Lambuth was named in his honor in 2007.

Before his career at Lambuth, he taught in Madison County schools from 1956-66. Bray also served on the Jackson City Council for 20 years (1999-2019).

He was a 23-year veteran of the Army National Guard and retired as a major.

