Do you know what gives champagne its bubbles? Or what grapes it’s made from? Better yet, why is the world’s favorite celebration wine called champagne?. The history of champagne dates back to about 1700 AD. Legend has it that a monk named Dom Pérignon, cellarmaster at the Abbey of Hautvillers in the Champagne region of France, bottled and corked several lots of wine in which the fermentation process had not completely finished. The wine rested quietly in the monk’s cellar over the cold winter months. When spring arrived, the contents of the sealed bottles warmed, and fermentation resumed. Carbon dioxide and heat built up, and eventually the bottles began to explode. Puzzled, Pérignon opened an intact bottle and sampled its contents. “Come quickly!” he told his fellow friars. “I am drinking stars!”

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO