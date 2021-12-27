ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), BASF Supply Agreement Terminated

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) disclosed that on December 20, 2021, the Company entered into the First Amendment to the Amended and Restated Supply...

Worcester Business Journal

Aspen Aerogels terminates partnership with German supplier

Northborough insulation product manufacturer Aspen Aerogels announced on Wednesday it finalized the termination of its strategic partnership with German chemical producer BASF. The partnership began in June 2016 and focused on utilizing BASF’s networks to take Aspen Aerogels Spaceloft A2, a non-combustible insulation product, into the global market, per the...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
