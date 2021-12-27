ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

COVID in underserved NYC communities: How a Bronx medical group is trying to help

By Kori Chambers, Vanessa Freeman
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYhVn_0dWyfEM500

NEW YORK — New York City reported roughly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but the true toll of the virus may be hidden in pockets of the city that have been underserved throughout the pandemic.

One hospital group, Essen Health, is working to change that.

Dr. Sumir Sahgal, chief medical officer of Essen Health, joined the PIX11 News to talk about how the medical group is working to help people in the Bronx during the new wave of COVID infections spurred by the omicron variant .

