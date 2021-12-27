Why ditching new year’s resolutions might be the best thing for 2022

NEW YORK — It’s the time of year when many people start looking ahead to establish goals and plan resolutions for the new year.

But the secret to success in 2022 may be in ditching the resolutions all together.

Success coach and author Michelle Jacobik joined the PIX11 News to talk about why you might want to skip the resolutions for 2022. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

For more tips, visit michellejacobik.com/ .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.