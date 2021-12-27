ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears HC Matt Nagy expects to finish season

By Zachary Links
 3 days ago
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

It doesn’t seem likely that Matt Nagy will return as the Bears’ head coach in 2022, but for the time being, Nagy is operating under the assumption that he’ll remain in place through the final two games of this season (Twitter link via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune).

The league recently voted to allow head coaching interviews starting Dec. 28. The Jaguars quickly took advantage of the new rule by firing Urban Meyer, leading many to speculate that Nagy could go as soon as this week. After all, chairman George McCaskey is already doing groundwork on candidates and even considering moving on from GM Ryan Pace.

Nagy may have earned a temporary reprieve on Sunday as the Bears beat the Seahawks, 25-24. After Nick Foles' game-tying touchdown drive, Nagy’s gutsy call to go for a two-point conversion paid off. It’s hard to imagine that the victory — win No. 5 for the Bears this year — will have a real impact on Nagy’s standing beyond this year, but in theory, it could give Nagy another two games at the helm.

When/if Nagy is fired, the Bears could consider the likes of Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for the role.

Pro Football Rumors

Four NFC teams clinch playoff spots on Sunday

The NFC playoff picture is starting to become more and more clear. Green Bay was the first to clinch a playoff spot when the Packers won the NFC North as a result of their win over the Ravens last week. On Sunday, four more NFC teams were able to make sure their seasons extend past Week 18.
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars want to interview former head coaches Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell

Jacksonville’s head-coaching position is open for grabs, and the prospect of molding a young quarterback with star potential should be alluring for a number of candidates looking to lead the Jaguars. According to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, two of the candidates they wish to interview for the position are former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell.
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
Urban Meyer
FanSided

Did Ryan Pace leak this to save job with Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears have yet to make a decision on Matt Nagy, mainly because they have yet to make a decision on his boss. Ryan Pace waits first because the Bears cannot let Pace fire and hire the next coach if he is going to get fired. The fact that...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears HC Matt Nagy shows why he's a class act in tribute to Jeff Dickerson

Say what you will about Matt Nagy as the Bears’ head coach. But he’s proved numerous times that he’s a class act and a great person. He showed that once again on Wednesday when he opened his press conference by offering his thoughts and prayers to Jeff Dickerson’s family and friends. Dickerson, who covered the Bears for ESPN for the last two decades, succumbed to colon cancer Tuesday at the age of 44.
NBC Chicago

Why Bears' Matt Nagy Started Germain Ifedi Over Larry Borom

Nagy explains why Ifedi started over Borom in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the Bears eliminated from playoff contention, much was made about the team’s decision to start Germain Ifedi over Larry Borom at right tackle against the Seahawks. It ended up being a moot point since Teven Jenkins was hurt early in the game and Borom moved over to the left side to replace him, but the point remained: with games that could be used to help develop some of the team’s young talent, why was the decision made to sideline Borom?
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?

Two games remain in the 2021 Chicago Bears season — and possibly in Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears coach. As most fans’ thoughts turn toward the offseason and whatever changes might lie ahead, Brad Biggs takes a swing at answering their questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. What percentage chance do you give the Bears to follow the Bulls model and completely clean house? — @heapbig A lot of ...
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
