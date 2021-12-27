Bears HC Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t seem likely that Matt Nagy will return as the Bears’ head coach in 2022, but for the time being, Nagy is operating under the assumption that he’ll remain in place through the final two games of this season (Twitter link via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune).

The league recently voted to allow head coaching interviews starting Dec. 28. The Jaguars quickly took advantage of the new rule by firing Urban Meyer, leading many to speculate that Nagy could go as soon as this week. After all, chairman George McCaskey is already doing groundwork on candidates and even considering moving on from GM Ryan Pace.

Nagy may have earned a temporary reprieve on Sunday as the Bears beat the Seahawks, 25-24. After Nick Foles' game-tying touchdown drive, Nagy’s gutsy call to go for a two-point conversion paid off. It’s hard to imagine that the victory — win No. 5 for the Bears this year — will have a real impact on Nagy’s standing beyond this year, but in theory, it could give Nagy another two games at the helm.

When/if Nagy is fired, the Bears could consider the likes of Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for the role.