ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

National Health Investors (NHI) Files Lawsuit Related to Legacy Holiday Properties

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI), NHI-REIT of Next House, LLC, Myrtle Beach Retirement Resident LLC, and Vorhees Retirement Residence...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 18 April 2008) the Company allotted 528,039 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "New Ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 31 December 2021. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 79.21p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 81.16p per Ordinary share less the dividend of 1.95p per Ordinary share.
ELECTIONS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company’s Board of Directors. November...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds PSFE, BFT Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Their Behalf

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") (NYSE: BFT). The action charges Paysafe with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Paysafe's materially misleading statements to the public, Paysafe investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal's widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI) securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
The Press

BEKE FRAUD INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investigation:. The investigation focuses on the accuracy of BEKE's claims to operate China's leading integrated housing transaction platform. Specifically, BEKE has long touted to have the leading market share, measured by gross transaction value (GTV), in brokered housing transactions in China, and asserts its GTV growth rate vastly outperforms the underlying housing market.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) Recognized as One of the Best Women-Led Workplaces, Participates in the December 16 Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Great Place to Work organization included MINDCURE in its 2021 list of the Best Workplaces Managed by Women. The company was recognized for its employee-oriented perks and programs, which include flexible...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhi#Legacy Holiday Properties#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Nhi Reit#Next House#Litigation#Holiday Retirement#The Welltower Entities
StreetInsider.com

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) to Wind Down VectorVision Business; Will Focus on Exploiting VectorVision Intellectual Property

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), a clinical nutrition company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements, announced that, as part of its ongoing comprehensive evaluation of its business, it will wind down the business operations of its VectorVision business and, instead, focus on exploiting its valuable intellectual property and technology using a restructured and more cost-efficient approach.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Declares $7.94 Special Dividend; 108.5% Yield, to Delist

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE: CDOR) declared a special dividend of $7.94 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 108.5 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
bungalower

Advent Health files plans for Holy Land property

The Holy Land Experience (Facebook | Website), which hosted a random day for free admission in April to qualify for its free tax loophole before closing for good, was purchased by AdventHealth in August 2021. The previous owners of the Christian-inspired theme park, the Crouch family of Trinity Broadcast Network,...
ORLANDO, FL
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
StreetInsider.com

Saratoga Investment (SAR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.9% to $0.53; 7.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized. This is a 1.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.52. The dividend will...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy