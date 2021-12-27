ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

20-Dec-21 - - - 21-Dec-21133,729€681.71€91,164,249.49. ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback. This regular...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Saratoga Investment (SAR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.9% to $0.53; 7.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized. This is a 1.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.52. The dividend will...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 31 December 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

JD.com Raises Share Buyback Limit

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) upsized its share buyback limit from $2 billion to $3 billion. JD.com also extended the time frame for the buyback to March 17, 2024. JD.com generated $2.2 billion in operating cash flow and held $30.5 billion in cash and equivalents during the quarter ended September 30.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Upsizes and Extends Share Buyback Program to $3B

JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD), a leading supply chain-based technology and service ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asml#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Veldhoven#Asml Holding N V#Datetotal
StreetInsider.com

CRH Continues Share Buyback Programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $0.3 billion of cash to shareholders.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Luminar Shares Rise After News of Capital Raise, Share Buyback Intentions

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) announced the upsizing and completion of their convertible notes offering, which they plan to use for an increased share buyback program. The company, which is developing lidar-based self driving software and sensors, announced the deal for 1.25% convertible notes was fully subscribed including an upsizing for $625M in gross proceeds. Luminar had previously estimated that this would lead to $608M in net proceeds. The company "expects to use over $300 million of the proceeds for LAZR share purchases," having previously announced plans to buy "$250M or more" of shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

iClick Shares Pop On $20M Stock Buyback Program

IClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) board approved a share repurchase program of up to $20 million from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. iClick is an enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions. iClick held $96.7 million in...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 23/12/2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23/12/2021 at 10:30 pm. On 23/12/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:. Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Netherlands
Benzinga

MagnaChip Ratifies $75M Share Buyback

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp's (NYSE: MX) board approved a share buyback program of up to $75 million. MagnaChip forged an accelerated stock repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $37.5 million of Magnachip's common stock. MagnaChip held $276.3 million in cash and equivalents and generated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thor Industries Adopts $250M Share Buyback Program

Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of its common stock. The company may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means. The repurchase authorization will expire on...
MARKETS
sgbonline.com

Dick’s SG Launches $2 Billion Stock Buyback Program

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. said in a regulatory filing that on December 16, its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $2 billion of the company’s common stock. The addition comes in connection with its ongoing share repurchase program. Repurchases may be made from time to...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its fifth share buyback program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) today announces that it has completed the fifth share buyback program announced on 17 November 2021 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 8 June 2021 (the ‘2021 AGM Authorization’).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTC: WAYN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Share Buybacks Seen Continuing at Record Rate in 2022

'Most of the companies have significant cash positions right now. There’s enough cash to do almost anything,' one expert says. Experts expect the record pace of stock buybacks to continue next year. “Most of the companies have significant cash-flow positions right now. There’s enough cash to do almost anything,”...
STOCKS
investing.com

Is FedEx a Buy After Announcing a $5 Billion Share Buyback Plan?

Renowned delivery services provider FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) announced a $5 billion share repurchase program on December 16, which includes a $1.50 billion accelerated repurchase program. However, amid continuing supply chain disruptions that are driving up shipping rates, will FDX be able to deliver robust shareholder returns in the near term? Read more to find out.FedEx Corporation (FDX) in Memphis, Tenn., is the second-largest delivery services company (in terms of revenue) in the United States. It is ranked #45 on the Fortune 500 list. Today, the company announced that it plans to repurchase $1.50 billion worth of shares from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) as part of an accelerated share repurchase agreement. FDX is poised to buy back 4.80 million shares at the market price from GS initially. The remaining shares are expected to be purchased on a discounted basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
StreetInsider.com

Agilent Technologies (A) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8.2% to $0.21; 0.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. This is an 8.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.194. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Declares $0.10 Special Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Great Ajax Corp (NYSE: AJX) declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy