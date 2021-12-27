ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

UPDATE: State Police release name of catalytic converter theft suspect

By Merrily McAuliffe
 3 days ago

UPDATE (9:18 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28): West Virginia State Police say they were notified of an attempted catalytic converter theft at the park-n-ride in Nitro. A BOLO had been issued for a Dodge pickup truck registered to 37-year-old Travis Edmonds, of Milton.

Mr. Edmonds also has felony warrants and is wanted in Putnam and Cabell Counties.

The truck crashed off I-64 near the Scott Depot exit, and three suspects fled on foot.

Anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts in the area or the whereabouts of these suspects should call the WVSP Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000 or their local 911 center.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Residents in Putnam County had a scare on Monday evening. West Virginia State Police with the help of a K-9 officer were seen searching for a suspect they say stole catalytic converters in the Scott Depot area.

There is no word on a suspect description, but residents of the area near I-64 are being asked to lock their doors.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com , the WOWK 13 News App , and on 13 News on air.

