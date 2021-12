Plan a Future Trip to Bondi Beach, Australia With This Itinerary. Bondi Beach, this is a love letter. How could we have known that the last time might truly be the last time—or at least last time for a very long while? As I’m currently writing this, Americans cannot enter Australia and Australians cannot leave. We can only hope that our memories make this long-distance relationship work and that we will be reunited very soon. Until then, we can dream about days spent swimming in your clear blue waters. Here is how we would spend a day in Bondi Beach if we could. Come along! Bondi Beach Itinerary.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO