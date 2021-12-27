ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Police search for suspect vehicle related to shooting incident

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle in relation to a shooting incident.

Detectives believe the vehicle to be a silver SUV, possible a Cadillac XT5.

Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 1000 block of 7th Street.

Police say one man has sustained injuries from flying debris and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators located property damage to a nearby business and several vehicles.

They say the call came in at 3:54 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

