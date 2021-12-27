Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers (17-16) host the Brooklyn Nets (22-9) Monday at the Crypto.com Arena for a 10:30 p.m. ET game. Below, we look at the Nets vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Brooklyn beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 as 2.5-point road underdogs Christmas. Over the past two weeks, the Nets are 3-1 straight-up (SU), 2-2 ATS and 3-1 O/U with the 12th-best non-garbage time net rating (plus-3.3 points per 100 possessions), according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

The Clippers lost 103-100 last night (Sunday) at home to the Denver Nuggets, but covered as 4-point home underdogs. L.A. is 2-4 SU, 3-3 ATS and 1-5 O/U with the 20th-ranked non-garbage time net rating (minus-4.1 points per 100 possessions), per CTG.

Nets at Clippers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Money line: Nets -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Clippers +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Nets -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Clippers +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Against the spread (ATS): Nets -4.5 (-108) | Clippers +4.5 (-112)

Nets -4.5 (-108) | Clippers +4.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 213.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Nets at Clippers key injuries

Nets

SF Kevin Durant (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out PG Kyrie Irving (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out C LaMarcus Aldridge (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out SG Joe Harris (foot) out

Clippers

SG Paul George (elbow) out

(elbow) out PG Reggie Jackson (health and safety protocols) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Nets at Clippers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nets 112, Clippers 104

PASS with a heavy “lean” to the Nets (-180) since this is on the fringe of my price range for an NBA regular-season money line favorite.

Also, Brooklyn has been dealt the worst COVID luck in the league perhaps but the Nets just keep on winning.

“LEAN” to the NETS -4.5 (-108) for a half unit since they are just 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games as a favorite and the Clippers +4.5 (-112) just covered as slight home underdogs Sunday vs. the Nuggets.

However, L.A. has gotten rolled in the second of back-to-backs this season. The Clippers are 0-4 SU and ATS with a minus-16.0 spread differential when playing with no rest days. I’d presume that this second of a back-to-back is tougher than the previous for the Clippers considering they are short-handed.

Furthermore, Brooklyn has been one of the best road teams in the league thus far. The Nets are 12-3 SU with the third-best non-garbage time net rating on the road (plus-6.9 points per 100 possessions) and the eighth-best spread differential (plus-2.3 ATS margin), per CTG.

Slight “LEAN” to the OVER 213.5 (-115) because the Over has cashed in three of Brooklyn’s past four games and the assigned officiating crew has a combined 38-31 O/U record.

In addition, a vast majority of the market is backing the Under here, which has caused oddsmakers to lower the total from the 216.5-point opener so there’s a “fade the market” angle to play here.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).