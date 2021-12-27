ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested at Indy airport, accused of killing Hancock County man during alleged drug deal

By Max Lewis
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD along with U.S. Air Marshalls and airport police arrested 23-year-old Laseanne Strode after he got off a plane on Sunday at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Strode was arrested and charged in connection with the killing of 42-year-old Jeffrey Herald at a west side apartment complex in November.

Jeffrey Herald

According to court documents, when police arrived at the complex just before 6 p.m, they found Herald lying next to his white car. He had been shot in the head.

Herald was pronounced dead later that night at Eskenazi Hospital.

A witness told investigators that she heard people arguing in the complex’s parking lot and then heard a “pop”. When she looked out her window she saw two men grab a trash bag out of the white car and run off.

According to court documents, a woman who was in the car with Herald told police they were at the complex to drop off marijuana and THC vape cartridges.

‘He took care of everybody’: Family seeks answers after father of 4 killed in shooting on Indy’s west side

The woman who went with Herald for the deal told police that Strode wasn’t coming out of the apartment so Herald was going to take the trash bag to him. That’s when she says he got out of the car and was shot.

According to the court filings, Strode and another man then pointed a gun at the woman in the passenger seat, told her to pop the trunk and made off with the trash bag of marijuana.

Investigators say they were able to connect Strode through cell phone records and the help of witnesses.

“The phone rang and it was a detective and he said Patricia and I said ‘yes’ and he said ‘we got one in custody he’s already been charged’ and I asked him the charges and then he told me them,” Jeff’s mother Patricia Herald said.

“It was bittersweet I mean I miss my son so much I can barely function.”

Jeff leaves behind four children and his mother says the entire family has been ripped apart by his death.

“Christmas Eve here was the saddest Christmas Eve of our life. Jeff was the glue to our family,” Patricia said. “Everybody’s had their faults when he was younger everybody did but it’s still unbelievable that somebody would just kill him the way they killed him for nothing. I mean he was an awesome father, son, brother, everything.”

‘Don’t fight your grief,’ Advocates stress support for families impacted by gun violence ahead of holidays

Strode is facing two counts of murder and two counts of robbery resulting in injury. He is scheduled to be in court for his initial hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jeff’s mother says she’s still taking things day by day but is glad she and her family are one step closer to justice.

“Honestly I don’t want them to even think of being put to death I want them to go to prison for life and suffer every single day,” Patricia said.

“You can’t just go out here and kill people I don’t care what they’re doing you just don’t kill a human.”

Comments

John Stark
3d ago

why is it the article tries make a drug dealer out to be a good guy, they are not, neither is the shooter. Drug dealers and murderers should be executed, no ifs ands or buts about it.

Reply
11
Jose
3d ago

it's marijuana you can go one state over and get it legally makes no sense why people still kill each other over it it's weed not diamonds

Reply
6
Edward Izbackok
3d ago

rip Jeff. we grew up together. can't believe you're gone. just like that. people please leave the drugs alone. it's doesn't matter if it's just Marijuana. people will kill for it

Reply
2
 

