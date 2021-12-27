ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Spesolimab Clears Lesions in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — At one week, the incidence of lesion clearance was higher with spesolimab than placebo among patients with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), according to a study published in the Dec. 23 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Hervé Bachelez, M.D.,...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
physiciansweekly.com

Tildrakizumab in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis: A Systematic Review

Tildrakizumab [Ilumetri®; Ilumya™] (tildrakizumab-asmn in the USA) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that preferentially targets the p19 component of interleukin (IL)-23, therefore blocking the IL-23/IL-17 axis, the signaling system predominantly implicated in the immunopathogenesis of psoriasis. It is licensed and administered subcutaneously for the adults’ treatment with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy (for example, in the EU and Australia), as well as those who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy (in the USA).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

NVX-CoV2373 Vaccine Protects Against COVID-19

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The adjuvanted, recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is effective for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Lisa M. Dunkle, M.D., from Novavax in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
physiciansweekly.com

Methotrexate Therapy with Folate Supplementation in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

For this study researchers wanted to examine the evidence for the benefits and harms of folate (folic acid or folinic acid) supplementation on methotrexate (MTX) treatment for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and whether folate supplementation would reduce MTX toxicity or benefits, and determine whether a higher MTX dosage is required. From conception until 2 June 2016, They used a sensitive search strategy and thoroughly searched the Medline, Embase, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library databases. They also reviewed abstracts from major rheumatology meetings and major trial databases to find any randomized controlled studies that piqued our attention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

No Effect on Ovarian Reserve Seen After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — No changes are seen in plasma anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels at three months following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in Human Reproduction. Aya Mohr-Sasson, M.D., from Sheba Medical Center in Tel-Hashomer, Israel, and colleagues conducted...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pustular Psoriasis#Lesion#Gpp#Healthday News#Gppga#Boehringer Ingelheim
physiciansweekly.com

Patients with Cardiovascular Disease Underwent A Randomized Trial Involving Empagliflozin

A major factor that affects systemic and pulmonary venous pressure is stressed blood volume (SBV). In turn, the left and right ventricular fillings and the regulation of the cardiac output through the Frank-Starling method are ascertained by the systemic and pulmonary venous pressure. Whether or not SBV is positively affected by the restriction of the sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) is still not known. Patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) were studied in order to find out what effects empagliflozin had on estimated stressed blood volume (eSBV) in comparison to placebo.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

‘Freedom From Disease’ in Psoriasis Is Multicomponent Concept

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For people with psoriasis, “freedom from disease” is a multicomponent concept that includes five main domains, according to research published online Nov. 24 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. Ilse van Ee, from Psoriasispatiënten Nederland...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

The nature and prognosis of renal diseases in chronic hepatitis-C-infected diabetic Egyptian patients: The role of renal biopsy.

Egypt has a wide prevalence of Diabetes and chronic HCV infection. The relationship between diabetes and HCV is bidirectional and both have their impact on kidney. The aim is to study the exact diagnostic and prognostic significance of renal biopsy in Diabetic HCV-infected patients with renal disease. In this cross-sectional...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Heart Surgery Patients May Not Need Opioids at Home

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Cardiac surgery patients can manage postoperative pain with nonopioid pain medications at home, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. Catherine M. Wagner, M.D., from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues identified patient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
physiciansweekly.com

Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

With the advent of classification criteria for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), patients with axial manifestations associated with psoriasis, initially described in the l950s as a specific entity termed psoriatic spondylitis (PS), are now categorized within PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and axSpA. Thus, different terms are used to describe axial disease in patients with PsA including PS, axial psoriatic arthritis (axPsA), and psoriatic spondyloarthritis. Patients with PS may present with inflammatory and/or mechanical back pain, but also may display axial disease on imaging despite not complaining of back pain. Cervical spondylitis has been reported in 35% to 75% of patients with PsA. Axial disease is silent in 20% and 25% of patients with axial PsA and PsA, respectively. The majority of axPsA patients have peripheral arthritis alongside the axial involvement, whereas only 2% to 5% of PsA patients have solely axial arthritis with no peripheral arthritis.A debate is currently underway as to whether inflammatory axial disease and psoriasis represent axSpA with psoriasis or a subset of PsA named axPsA. Studies have recognized that axial disease in PsA patients seems to be different demographically, genetically, clinically, and radiographically when compared with AS with or without psoriasis. This narrative review summarizes current knowledge regarding axial involvement of PsA in terms of history, terminology, classification, epidemiology, clinical presentation, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, with the aim of providing advice for management of PS in clinical evidence-based practice. Data-driven studies are needed to develop clear, nonoverlapping classification criteria for spinal involvement in PsA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Factors Influencing Surgical Treatment and Outcomes in Thai Septic Arthritis Patients

For this study, researchers wanted to determine characteristics linked with the surgical treatment of Thai patients suffering from septic arthritis. This cohort research enrolled 450 adult patients with proven septic arthritis from a university hospital database in Thailand. Data were collected on baseline characteristics, clinical and laboratory results, therapy, and outcomes. The parameters connected to surgical therapy were found using multivariate analysis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Randomized Controlled Trial – Toddler Vitamin D Outcomes and Interventions

In 65-70% of North American children over one year, vitamin D levels are dangerously low (<75 nmol/L). Low vitamin D has been linked to an increased risk of viral upper respiratory tract infections (URTI), asthma-related hospitalizations, and the usage of anti-inflammatory medications. Wintertime vitamin D supplementation has not been proven to lessen the risk of URTI and asthma exacerbations, two of the most prevalent and costly illnesses in young children. For this study, scientists focused on comparing the effects of ‘high dose’ (2000 IU/day) vitamin D supplementation vs.’standard dose’ (400 IU/day) vitamin D supplementation in reducing laboratory-confirmed URTI and asthma exacerbations in preschool-aged Canadian children during the winter, and assess the effect of ‘high dose’ vitamin D supplementation on vitamin D serum levels and specific viruses that cause URTI.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

AAN Updates Guideline for Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a practice guideline update on oral and topical treatments for painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN); a summary of the update has been published in the Jan. 4 issue of Neurology. Raymond Price, M.D., from the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
physiciansweekly.com

Survival Advantage Observed for Second Kidney Transplant

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with a failed first kidney transplant, a second transplant results in longer average survival time, but the advantage decreases with time spent on the waiting list, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy