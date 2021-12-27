ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots odds and lines

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) head north to take on the New England Patriots (9-6) Sunday in a Week 17 matchup. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will be at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jaguars vs. Patriots odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Jaguars are on a seven-game losing streak. After winning two of three games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills between Week 6 and Week 8, Jacksonville has struggled to even stay competitive. The Jaguars’ most recent loss was a 26-21 setback at the New York Jets Sunday as the Jags failed to cover the spread as 2.5-point underdogs.

The Patriots also have hit a rut in their last two games, losing by double-digits to the Indianapolis Colts (27-17 in Week 15) and Buffalo Bills (33-21 Sunday). They’ve scored just 52 points in their last three games and have lost their grip on the AFC East lead, allowing the Bills to take over first place with just two games to go.

Jaguars at Patriots odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4:19 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Jaguars +750 (bet $100 to win $750) | Patriots -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +14.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Patriots -14.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Jaguars 2-13 | Patriots 9-6
  • ATS: Jaguars 4-11 | Patriots 9-6
  • O/U: Jaguars 4-11 | Patriots 7-8

Jaguars at Patriots head-to-head

The Patriots lead the all-time series 11-2, including 4-1 in the postseason. However, the Jaguars won the most recent meeting, claiming a 31-20 victory as 2-point home underdogs in 2018.

In the last 10 meetings, the Patriots are 8-2 straight up and 5-5 ATS, while the O/U is 4-6.

The Patriots have averaged 27.3 points per game in that stretch compared to 17.3 for Jacksonville.

NFL
NFL
