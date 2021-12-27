ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

North College Avenue to close temporarily Jan. 1

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRtoY_0dWyco7A00


INDIANAPOLIS – A private construction project will close a portion of North College Avenue between 62nd Street and Broad Ripple Avenue to all traffic beginning January 1, 2022.

College Ave. is projected to re-open early March 2022.

Sun King to close Broad Ripple tap room

How to avoid the closure:

  • Northbound otorists: turn left on Kessler Blvd. E Dr., right on North Meridian St., then right on 71st Street to eventually rejoin College Ave.
  • Southbound motorists: turn right on 71st St., left on Meridian St., then left on to Kessler Blvd. E Dr., which intersects with College Ave.
  • Northbound pedestrians: turn right on to Paxton Pl., left on Carrollton Ave., then left again onto Broad Ripple Ave. to eventually return to College Ave.
  • Southbound pedestrians: turn left on Broad Ripple Ave., right on Carrollton Ave., then right on Paxton Pl. to eventually rejoin College Ave.

    This closure will not impact IndyGo’s Red Line.

    The College Avenue parking garage will remain accessible for southbound traffic during the closure.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Construction worker electrocuted in Bargersville after excavator struck power lines

BARGERSVILLE, Ind — A construction worker is in critical condition after being electrocuted during a construction accident. According to the Bargersville Fire Department, a construction worker was doing some work excavating on Whiteland Road this afternoon when he accidentally struck some powerlines with his excavator. The worker was believed to be attempting to free the […]
BARGERSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting claimed one life on Indy’s north side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at Creators’ Club around 3:27 p.m. at 2006 E. 46th Street, an area near 46th and Keystone. After arriving, officers reportedly found an adult male with injuries consistent with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delphi man dies in Wednesday night crash

DELPHI, Ind. — A two-vehicle crash left a Delphi man dead Wednesday night. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Old State Road 25 approximately one quarter mile southwest of Delphi, Indiana. When a deputy arrived on the scene, they found extensive damage to a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro passenger car and a […]
DELPHI, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Nexstar#Indygo#Carrollton#Uban Construction#North College Avenue#College Ave#Red Line#Fox 59
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old missing in Richmond

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for the 16-year-old boy has been canceled. Authorities said he was located and is safe. —————————————— RICHMOND, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing teen from Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, 16-year-old David Burton was last seen around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday (Christmas Day). He […]
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Indy tops 700 non-fatal shooting victims for second year in a row

INDIANAPOLIS — Tonight IMPD is investigating after a shooting left a person wounded on Indy’s near northeast side near 34th and Keystone. The violence continues what has been a record-breaking year for non-fatal shootings. For the second year in a row, IMPD reports there have been more than 700 non-fatal shooting victims in the city. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Franciscan Health changes visitor guidelines as COVID hospitalizations spike

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health Central Indiana is changing visitor guidelines at its hospitals in Indianapolis and Mooresville in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, patients at Franciscan Health Indianapolis (8111 South Emerson Avenue) and Franciscan Health Mooresville (1201 Hadley Road) […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crash in Clinton County ejects driver, killing him

CLINTON COUNTY — Sunday, December 26, around 8:44 a.m., Clinton County police responded to a crash that occurred in Boyleston on State Road 29. The preliminary investigation indicates that 18-year-old Jesus Ingacio Gil Guijosa of Frankfort, was traveling southbound on State Road 29 when his vehicle ramped the railroad tracks at a high speed. The […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy