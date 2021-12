With the new year also comes the additional increase in the Massachusetts minimum wage. The minimum wage will continue to increase every year until 2023. The first increase was back on January 1st of 2019 when the minimum wage increased to $12.00. In 2020 the state added an additional 75 cents totaling $12.75 and an increase to $4.95 for employees whose majority of income is based on tips.

