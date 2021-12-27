ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

2021 in Review: All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County

By Noah Lueker
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuscaloosa County closed out the year with a total of 23 homicides, just beating last year's rate. Police in Tuscaloosa County investigated 22 homicides in...

tuscaloosathread.com

Comments / 1

Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tornado Warning Issued for Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hale Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Tuscaloosa, Hale and Bibb counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Northport, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa Thread

Troopers Identify Northport Man Killed in Sunday Wreck

State Troopers have identified the Northport man killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck on Alabama 171 Sunday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 4:55 p.m. when Terry F. Holemon, 64, was driving his 1996 Harley Davidson along AL 171. His vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Holemon was...
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

REPORT: One Dead in Motorcycle Wreck On AL 171

A motorcycle wreck along Alabama 171 Sunday night has possibly killed one person. Townsquare Media Traffic Reporter Ray Allen told The Thread that the wreck occurred near mile marker 13 along AL 171, north of Mormon Road. Allen said there is a least one possible fatality, but The Thread could...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Murder#Police#Sex Crimes#Vcu
Tuscaloosa Thread

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Several West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickens, Greene and Sumter counties until 8:15p. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN PICKENS...NORTHERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES... AT 727 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER PANOLA, OR...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Balloon Release Planned In Memory Of Hillcrest High School Student in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Earlier this year Hillcrest High School student and sports super fan Cameron Prince passed away. His family now has an event planned in his honor at Hillcrest. Cameron Tyler Prince’s birthday is coming up and his family has a special event planned on that day to honor his life. January 3rd, 2022 there will be a Birthday Balloon Release at Hillcrest High School at Cameron’s parking space beginning at 4p.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama State Troopers Deliver Teddy Bears to Children at DCH Hospital for Christmas

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency visited DCH Thursday to gift 20 children in the hospital teddy bears for Christmas. "We all have families, and we love seeing kids' eyes light up when we come in the room," said Lieutenant David Steward, President of the Alabama State Trooper Association. "It's sad anybody has to to be in the hospital, but more so at Christmastime especially if you're a kid. There's obviously so many things kids are missing this time of year."
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy