2021 in Review: All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency visited DCH Thursday to gift 20 children in the hospital teddy bears for Christmas. "We all have families, and we love seeing kids' eyes light up when we come in the room," said Lieutenant David Steward, President of the Alabama State Trooper Association. "It's sad anybody has to to be in the hospital, but more so at Christmastime especially if you're a kid. There's obviously so many things kids are missing this time of year."

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO