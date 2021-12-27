ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Role of Cannabinoids in Inflammatory and Neoplastic Skin Diseases

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

The endocannabinoid system is a complex and almost ubiquitous network of endogenous ligands, enzymes, and receptors that may be triggered by exogenous substances produced from the Cannabis sativa plant. Recent research...

www.physiciansweekly.com

MedicalXpress

A more targeted therapy to treat inflammatory bowel disease

Biomedical scientists at the University of California, Riverside, propose a way for drugs to be more effective against inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, in which the intestine undergoes inflammation. IBD, a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestine, includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. It is commonly treated with one of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: Proactive Drug Monitoring Key to Improved Disease Control with Infliximab

But more study needed on specific diseases, other bDMARDs. Proactive drug monitoring in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases—including rheumatoid arthritis, spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, or psoriasis—undergoing maintenance therapy with infliximab leads to better disease control compared with standard therapy without monitoring, according to results from the NOR-DRUM B clinical trial, published in JAMA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

Role of Exercise to Protect against Fatty Liver Associated Diseases

Exercise can play a great role in preventing the development of fatty liver disease. A new study from the German Center for diabetes research (DZD) has shown which molecular adaptations of the liver mitochondria are observed during exercise. Some mice were fed a high-energy diet for this study, while others...
FITNESS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Proton Pump Inhibitors Impact Outcomes for Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Receiving Infliximab

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2021 Annual Meeting , held from December 9 to 11, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from AIBD 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
inquirer.com

The ‘runner’s high’ may result from molecules called cannabinoids – the body’s own version of THC and CBD

Many people have experienced reductions in stress, pain and anxiety and sometimes even euphoria after exercise. What’s behind this so-called “runner’s high”? New research on the neuroscience of exercise may surprise you. The “runner’s high” has long been attributed to endorphins. These are chemicals produced naturally...
WORKOUTS
physiciansweekly.com

High-Fiber Diet May Benefit Melanoma Patients on Immunotherapy

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Dietary fiber intake and probiotic use may influence the therapeutic response to immunotherapy for melanoma, according to research published online Dec. 21 in Science. Christine N. Spencer, Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and colleagues examined...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

The nature and prognosis of renal diseases in chronic hepatitis-C-infected diabetic Egyptian patients: The role of renal biopsy.

Egypt has a wide prevalence of Diabetes and chronic HCV infection. The relationship between diabetes and HCV is bidirectional and both have their impact on kidney. The aim is to study the exact diagnostic and prognostic significance of renal biopsy in Diabetic HCV-infected patients with renal disease. In this cross-sectional...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Dopamine Agonists, DRIs Similar for QoL in Parkinson Disease

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with Parkinson disease on levodopa therapy, patient-rated quality of life is similar for those receiving adjuvant therapy with dopamine agonists compared with dopamine reuptake inhibitors (DRIs), and among DRIs, monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors are preferable to catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

With the advent of classification criteria for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), patients with axial manifestations associated with psoriasis, initially described in the l950s as a specific entity termed psoriatic spondylitis (PS), are now categorized within PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and axSpA. Thus, different terms are used to describe axial disease in patients with PsA including PS, axial psoriatic arthritis (axPsA), and psoriatic spondyloarthritis. Patients with PS may present with inflammatory and/or mechanical back pain, but also may display axial disease on imaging despite not complaining of back pain. Cervical spondylitis has been reported in 35% to 75% of patients with PsA. Axial disease is silent in 20% and 25% of patients with axial PsA and PsA, respectively. The majority of axPsA patients have peripheral arthritis alongside the axial involvement, whereas only 2% to 5% of PsA patients have solely axial arthritis with no peripheral arthritis.A debate is currently underway as to whether inflammatory axial disease and psoriasis represent axSpA with psoriasis or a subset of PsA named axPsA. Studies have recognized that axial disease in PsA patients seems to be different demographically, genetically, clinically, and radiographically when compared with AS with or without psoriasis. This narrative review summarizes current knowledge regarding axial involvement of PsA in terms of history, terminology, classification, epidemiology, clinical presentation, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, with the aim of providing advice for management of PS in clinical evidence-based practice. Data-driven studies are needed to develop clear, nonoverlapping classification criteria for spinal involvement in PsA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Factors for Nativity-Related Disparities in Preeclampsia May Vary by Race

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — After adjustment for sociodemographic and cardiovascular risk factors, nativity-related disparities in preeclampsia persist among non-Hispanic Black women but not among Hispanic and non-Hispanic White women, according to a study published online Dec. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Ellen Boakye, M.D., M.P.H., from...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Factors Influencing Surgical Treatment and Outcomes in Thai Septic Arthritis Patients

For this study, researchers wanted to determine characteristics linked with the surgical treatment of Thai patients suffering from septic arthritis. This cohort research enrolled 450 adult patients with proven septic arthritis from a university hospital database in Thailand. Data were collected on baseline characteristics, clinical and laboratory results, therapy, and outcomes. The parameters connected to surgical therapy were found using multivariate analysis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Genetic Diagnosis May Aid Management of Pediatric Epilepsy

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with unexplained infantile or childhood-onset epilepsy, genetic testing to establish a genetic diagnosis may impact medical care and prognosis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 3 to 7 in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
physiciansweekly.com

AAN Updates Guideline for Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a practice guideline update on oral and topical treatments for painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN); a summary of the update has been published in the Jan. 4 issue of Neurology. Raymond Price, M.D., from the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH

