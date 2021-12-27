ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

What lies ahead for Iran and its new president

By Peter Kenyon
 3 days ago

As we say farewell and good riddance to 2021, we have been marking some of the big stories of this year and considering where they may be headed in 2022, stories here in the U.S. and beyond our borders - in Russia, in China, elsewhere on the show today in Afghanistan....

The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
AFP

Strike blamed on Israel sets ablaze Syrian port of Latakia

An Israeli air strike hit Syria's Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the key cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported. Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters. But it is only the second time it has hit the port of Latakia, in the heartland of President Bashar al-Assad's minority Alawite community. "At around 3:21 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean... targeting the container yard in Latakia port," Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.
WFAE

Negotiators in Vienna will try to revive the Iran nuclear agreement

Negotiators are returning to Vienna this week for what could be a critical phase in talks on reviving the nuclear deal with Iran. Iran has been ramping up its nuclear program since the Trump administration abandoned the agreement and reimposed sanctions. That enrichment of uranium is of big concern to the U.S. and also to countries in Europe and in the Mideast.
Reuters

Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon'

CARACAS, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela's top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions. Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last...
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
AFP

Iran announces anti-missile system for its tanks

Iran is to mount an anti-missile system on the turrets of T-72M tanks to protect them from attack, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. The report came during Iranian military exercises, and after the United States said it was preparing "alternatives" in case negotiations to revive a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme collapse in Vienna. "The system has been tested and will be installed on the tank turrets. It will be able to deflect all types of missiles by jamming their systems," Fars said, on the third day of land and sea military manoeuvres in three of the Islamic republic's southern provinces. The agency also reported Iran's Revolutionary Guards land forces chief, General Mohammad Pakpour, as saying the tanks' main gun has a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) range and precision night-time capabilities.
New York Post

Putin flunky warns Russia will put ‘gun to America’s head’ as tensions grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and suggested a “military-technical” response if his request for security guarantees is not met — while a media mouthpiece for the Kremlin warned that Russia will hold a gun to “America’s head” if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO.
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
raventribune.com

North Korea became a dictator – Kim suddenly lost weight – politics abroad

When Kim Jong-un came to power in North Korea ten years ago, he was seen as a blank slate. It is no more – on the contrary. Kim is now working on a new 10 year plan. The main meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party has just begun in the capital, Pyongyang. North Korea’s rulers have shown themselves to be slimmer than they were a few months ago – but they still keep their agenda secret. The world is waiting for Pyongyang …
dallassun.com

Former Afghan President Ghani listed among 'most corrupt' people of 2021 by OCCRP

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], December 29 (ANI): Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been named as one of the most corrupt officials of the year by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit investigative news reporting platform for independent media outlets around the world. The list was...
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
