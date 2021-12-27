Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson to enter NFL Draft

Garrett Wilson's decision comes as no surprise. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

“These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the single greatest decision of my life,” Wilson said in a statement.

With Wilson 6-0 and 188 pounds, scouts believe that his ability could translate to the outside as well as the slot. In 2020, he put himself on the NFL radar with 43 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games. This year, he’s elevated his stock with 70 grabs for 1,058 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, plus one rushing TD.

Rated as the No.1 wide receiver in this year’s class by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Wilson’s decision comes as no surprise. Of course, it’s still a tough pill to swallow for Buckeyes fans as Ohio State gears up for the Rose Bowl on Saturday.