The Supreme Court has agreed to hear legal challenges to two of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but will leave lower court orders in place until the oral arguments begin on Jan. 7. The first order, which is estimated to cover two-thirds of the private sector, would compel businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their staff is vaccinated against COVID or are tested weekly for the virus. A separate healthcare worker mandate, which would require vaccinations for workers at facilities that treat federally funded Medicare and Medicaid patients, is already blocked in half of the 50 U.S. states.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO