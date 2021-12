Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday he's "hopeful" James (hamstring) can play against Denver on Sunday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. James was active for Sunday's contest against the Texans, but as expected, he didn't see the field after not going through pregame warmups. James has now missed two of the last three games due to the injury and only played 26 defensive snaps during the only contest he did play in during that stretch. His practice status throughout the week will probably provide a better indication as to whether or not the star safety will play in Week 17.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO