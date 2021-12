It's finally time for fantasy owners to compete for a fantasy title, but as you know by now, injuries and COVID complications might knock out our fantasy stars without warning. When you're on the hunt for a replacement, it can be easy to have too much confidence in a player who has high "bust" potential in Week 17. We know there are cases where you don't have enough options to avoid risky players, but you should at least be aware of the screaming possibility. Guys like Lamar Jackson and James Conner are some of the most concerning plays this week thanks to difficult matchups and injury worries. There are also players, such as Marquise Brown and Mike Gesicki, who aren't trustworthy any longer based on recent production.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO