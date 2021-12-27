Raptors' Khem Birch: Listed as questionable

Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch (conditioning) is ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Birch will remain inactive for conditioning purposes. Expect Chris Boucher to play more minutes against a 76ers' team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating. Boucher's Tuesday projection includes 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Isaiah Thomas was on the receiving end of some bad news of late after the Los Angeles Lakers decided not to renew his 10-day contract with the team. The two-time All-Star will now become a free agent as he hopes to re-join another NBA team in the near future. Thomas...
Kyrie Irving has starred in many controversies during his career, and this season hasn't been the exception. Unless you live under a rock, you must know that the Brooklyn Nets player has been separated from the team given his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Before that, he was involved...
The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a message for former Lakers forward Metta Sandiford-Artest after the team’s win over the Houston Rockets. Sandiford-Artest asked James how the team will find a rhythm going forward this season since it has only had 10 practices on the year, and James answered by telling the former Laker to stay ready.
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
The Boston Celtics have had a tough few years. The once-great franchise has been building around their young core of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. While the team has been a playoff fixture during this time, there have been questions about their identity going forward. That is exactly what Celtics...
It’s Year 19 for LeBron James — who has spent more than half of his life in the NBA and turns 37 years old this week — yet the Los Angeles Lakers star continues to play MVP-caliber basketball. On Tuesday, LeBron helped the Lakers snap their five-game...
The Golden State Warriors are one of the latest teams hit hard by COVID-19. Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Draymond Green have all recently entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But the end of Monday evening’s practice came with some heartwarming news: Wiggins and Poole both got cleared from the health and safety protocol list.
Rockets center Christian Wood hit a fan in the head with a bad pass during a game. The fan was shaken but appeared to be okay. Wood offered her free courtside tickets to a Rockets game afterward. Houston Rockets center Christian Wood wants to make it up to the fan...
Andrew Wiggins has been having a nice career resurgence with the Golden State Warriors. After having some downright bad years with the Timberwolves, Wiggins is embracing his new role on a team with championship pedigree. The Warriors are at the top of the standings, and Wiggins has proven himself to be a hot commodity out on the floor.
The New York Knicks have now had almost every single one of their players go through COVID protocols. On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Julius Randle had entered COVID protocols and as a result will miss some time. What will the New York Knicks look like without Randle?. Julius...
In San Francisco, Steph Curry is the center of the basketball world. His amazing talents and natural charisma have all helped him rise to prominence over the years, and the Golden State Warriors have reaped many benefits as a result. But it's not just Curry that makes things run for...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.
The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photo by Will Navarro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries....
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
The Bulls plan to sign big man Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that the team will use a hardship exception to complete the move. Bell technically was a Bull once before, having been drafted by the team with...
With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Comments / 0