Raptors' Khem Birch: Listed as questionable

 3 days ago

Birch has cleared the league's health and safety protocols and is questionable...

Toronto's Khem Birch (conditioning) out on Tuesday

Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch (conditioning) is ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Birch will remain inactive for conditioning purposes. Expect Chris Boucher to play more minutes against a 76ers' team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating. Boucher's Tuesday projection includes 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
Khem Birch
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins reacts to second bout with COVID-19

The Golden State Warriors are one of the latest teams hit hard by COVID-19. Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Draymond Green have all recently entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But the end of Monday evening’s practice came with some heartwarming news: Wiggins and Poole both got cleared from the health and safety protocol list.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Wiggins Speaks On His Second Time Having COVID-19

Andrew Wiggins has been having a nice career resurgence with the Golden State Warriors. After having some downright bad years with the Timberwolves, Wiggins is embracing his new role on a team with championship pedigree. The Warriors are at the top of the standings, and Wiggins has proven himself to be a hot commodity out on the floor.
NBA
CBS LA

James Harden Scores 39, Nets Beat Clippers 124-108 For LA Sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Will Navarro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries....
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Isaiah Thomas (Mavericks), Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA

