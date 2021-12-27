Raptors' Khem Birch: Listed as questionable

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Will Navarro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries....

