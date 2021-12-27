ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars' Jihad Ward: Moves to COVID list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jacksonville placed Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive for the virus, Tom Pelissero...

www.cbssports.com

TalkOfFameNetwork

The Green Bay Packers are still the team to beat in the NFL -- but the Dallas Cowboys are closing fast

16. Miami. The only team hotter in the NFL right now than the Dolphins are the Chiefs. Kansas City has won eight in a row and Miami’s winning streak stands at seven. That’s allowed the Dolphins to overcome a 1-7 start and thrust them into playoff contention at 8-7. If Miami reaches the playoffs, the Dolphins will have earned it. They face AFC South leader Tennessee and long-time AFC East nemesis New England in their final two games. Last week: 18.
NFL
#Jaguars#Covid#Jihad Ward#Nfl Network#Patriots#American Football
madison

Packers lose 2 more to COVID-19 list; Jaguars seek interview with Nathaniel Hackett

GREEN BAY — Another day, another addition to the COVID-19 list for the Green Bay Packers. Two, in fact. Starting tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Oren Burks, one of the key members of the Packers’ special-teams units, landed on the list Tuesday, bringing the Packers’ total to 12 players across the active roster, injured reserve and practice squad.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Wilson (illness) was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 and will enter the league's protocols . With both Wilson and Myles Jack (illness) on the COVID list, Shaquille Quarterman and Dakota Allen (shoulder) could step into starting roles at inside linebacker.
NFL
CBS Boston

Jaguars Place 3 More Players On COVID List, Including Starting LT Cam Robinson

BOSTON (CBS) — The number of Jaguars players being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list keeps growing. Jacksonville placed three more players on the list on Wednesday leading up to a Week 17 clash with the Patriots, including starting left tackle Cam Robinson. That could be terrible news for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been sacked 29 times in his first 15 NFL games. Now he may have to face the New England pass rush his starting left tackle. The Patriots haven’t sacked an opposing quarterback in the last two weeks, and Matthew Judon (12.5 sacks on the season) is currently...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Jaguars Have 27 Players On COVID List Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — With just three days before their game in Foxboro, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a major COVID problem. The team placed safety Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list and running back BJ Emmons on the practice squad COVID list on Thursday. Those moves came after three players...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Jags Coaching Search Update

With the NFL season winding down, the Jacksonville Jaguars are full steam ahead, as they search for Urban Meyer's replacement and Trevor Lawrence's next head coach. There have already been several reports (...)
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Place Logan Cooke on IR, Add 3 More Players to COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued the massive reshuffling of their active roster on Tuesday afternoon, losing a key player to injured reserve and placing three more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Jaguars officially placed punter Logan Cooke on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the fourth-year punter's season with two games to...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Announced Three Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced on Thursday that they have placed OL Will Richardson on injured reserve, S Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list, and RB BJ Emmons on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Richardson, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Dan Quinn News

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly made a decision on the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching opening. Quinn was named as one of six candidates the Jaguars wanted to talk to. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Quinn does not plan to talk to the Jaguars during the two-week period before the playoffs begin.
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL

