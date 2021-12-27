Jaguars' Jihad Ward: Moves to COVID list

BOSTON (CBS) — The number of Jaguars players being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list keeps growing. Jacksonville placed three more players on the list on Wednesday leading up to a Week 17 clash with the Patriots, including starting left tackle Cam Robinson. That could be terrible news for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been sacked 29 times in his first 15 NFL games. Now he may have to face the New England pass rush his starting left tackle. The Patriots haven’t sacked an opposing quarterback in the last two weeks, and Matthew Judon (12.5 sacks on the season) is currently...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO