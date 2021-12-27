ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars' Mekhi Sargent: Claimed by Jags

Sargent was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville on Monday. Sargent was waived by the Rams over...

Yardbarker

Jaguars Claim Two Players Off Waivers From Rams | Team Tracker

The Rams activated running back Cam Akers and running back Buddy Howell from reserve on Saturday, meaning they would need to release or waive two players in a corresponding move. The Rams ultimately waived Jones and Sargent, while they would’ve been eligible to re-sign to the L.A. practice squad had...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL

