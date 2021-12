CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the Illinois Secretary of State is closing all of its Driver Services centers for two weeks after the new year. Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced Tuesday afternoon that all of its departments, including Driver Services facilities, will close for in-person transactions from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, reopening on Jan. 18. The announcement comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,098 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, the second highest daily total of the pandemic, and the second day in a row the state has reported...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO