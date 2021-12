TAMUNING, Guam—The Guam-CNMI Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, has honored Capt. Christopher M. Chase, former commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam, with the ESGR Seven Seals Award in recognition of his meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve, and for his outstanding support to the Guam-CNMI committee.

