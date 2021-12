Four new matches were added to the January 15th NJPW New Beginning USA event in Seattle, Washington, that will include Josh Barnett, Lio Rush, Jonah, FinJuice and more. Barnett, a Seattle native, will take on Ren Narita for the first time ever. The former UFC heavyweight champion and former New Japan U.S. color commentator returned to a New Japan ring for the first time since 2004 at November's Detonation in a win over Alex Coughlin. He hasn't done any in-ring wrestling since 2019 outside his Bloodsport events for GCW and one indie appearance.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO