Will there be a Santa Claus rally? The bulls say yes. The Santa Claus rally is a very specific event. It is the tendency for the market to rise in the last five trading days of the current year and the first two days of the new year. First discovered by Yale Hirsch of "Stock Trader's Almanac," it has produced positive returns 34 of the past 45 years for an average return of 1.4%.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO