David Foster (2019-present) Katharine McPhee is an actress from America who is also famous as a singer and songwriter. Her career started in 2005 and in 2006 she achieved international fame after when she was one of the participants of season five of the show American Idol, where she finished as a runner-up. As a singer she has released a total of 5 albums selling millions of copies so far. She is also successful as an actress with her most notable role being in Smash from 2014 to 2018.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO