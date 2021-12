To make it “work” with a Narcissist you’ll have to accept that you’ll be the only one that is ever emotionally invested in the relationship. You’ll have to accept a fundamental imbalance of love, care, compassion, and empathy and that your needs will always come second to the narcissist’s needs and wants. You will live with an adult toddler and never expect them to “grow up” and take responsibility for their actions. They can’t and they won’t. Ever.

20 DAYS AGO