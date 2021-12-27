'Mindhunter': Jonathan Groff Speaks on Cancellation, Has Surprising Take

A whole bunch of spoilers for the plot of Matrix Resurrections follow. When Keanu Reeves’s Neo appears back within the world of Matrix Resurrections, he’s living an un-red-pilled life as Thomas Anderson, a famous video-game designer, who happens to work with a very tech-bro business partner played by Jonathan Groff. Groff’s character enjoys finely tailored suits, espressos, and quoting liberally from lines said by Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith in the first Matrix trilogy. He also tells Reeves that their parent company Warner Bros. is interested in getting Reeves to make a sequel to his popular Matrix video-game series. From there, things get even more meta once Neo begins to realize his true identity and Groff’s character is revealed to be another version of Agent Smith. The two characters, who were locked in conflict in the original trilogy, face off again in various fight scenes, all while Groff imitates Weaving’s trademark sneer and never seems to wear socks — that was director Lana Wachowski’s idea.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO