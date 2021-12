Alabama already scored a win against the No.1 team in the country, and Auburn looks like it might actually be the best team in the country. Football, we love ya, so don’t get jealous about this, but college basketball in the state of Alabama is stealing some of the shine away from the SEC’s marquee sport even with Alabama football in Dallas preparing to play in the College Football Playoff. Wednesday night was a preview of what’s to come in January. No.11 Auburn buried No.16 LSU 70-55, and No.19 Alabama was brilliant in crunch time for a 73-68 victory against No.14 Tennessee.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO