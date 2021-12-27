Kitten rescued from engine compartment of vehicle in Pennsylvania

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a kitten heard crying in the engine compartment of a moving car.

Bear Creek Township Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a family driving on Route 115 on Sunday morning pulled over when they heard crying coming from under the hood of their vehicle.

Firefighters responded to the location, near Meadow Run Landscaping, and spent about 1 1/2 hours working to reach the kitten trapped under the hood.

The department said rescuers had to partially disassemble the vehicle's innards to reach the feline.

The family told firefighters the kitten will have a new home with them.