ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

John Wilson wants to capture a New York that's both 'timeless and aggressively dated'

By Ari Shapiro
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

John Wilson goes through his life in New York with a camera, obsessively documenting each day. Those archives are fodder for his show "How To With John Wilson," which is in its second season on HBO. Each episode starts as a how-to and wanders far afield. There's how to make small...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Primetimer

How To with John Wilson

"HBO is currently airing a superlative show about the serendipity and possibility of life, and the unexpected discoveries that can emerge through conversation and openness," says Daniel D'Addario. "That show, How To with John Wilson, finds a new timeslot partner, and a seeming companion piece, in Chillin Island, a series that uses unpolished chats between its hosts and guest stars to attempt to draw out grander revelations. But where How To is scrappy, beginning with humble ambitions and arriving at startling conclusions, Chillin Island, whose executive producers include director Josh Safdie, is self-consciously grandiose. New Yorkers Alec 'Despot' Reinstein, Ashok 'Dap' Kondabolu, and Aleksey 'Lakutis' Weintraub travel to natural settings (deserts, swamps, the open ocean) with recording artists with the stated mission of uncovering truths about humanity through discussion. What they arrive at is often a faux-profundity that rankles and irritates more than it could possibly enlighten. Part of this is the inevitable conclusion of a show that can feel heavy-handed and semi-staged." ALSO: Executive producer Josh Safdie says Chillin Island faced a unique challenge: "How to synthesize the show while also becoming something else."
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Jennifer Lawrence describes ‘hell’ of working with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has described the ‘hell’ of working with a-list co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via the New York Post), Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove me crazy” while filming a scene in a car together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Radio#Hbo
Maryland Daily Record

Katharine McPhee Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

David Foster (2019-present) Katharine McPhee is an actress from America who is also famous as a singer and songwriter. Her career started in 2005 and in 2006 she achieved international fame after when she was one of the participants of season five of the show American Idol, where she finished as a runner-up. As a singer she has released a total of 5 albums selling millions of copies so far. She is also successful as an actress with her most notable role being in Smash from 2014 to 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy