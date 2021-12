Heading into 2022, the 10 wealthiest individuals in the world are all worth more than $100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some of these individuals, like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, have been worth $100 billion for some time: Gates first reached the mark in 1999, while Bezos did it in 2017. But most of the others are newcomers to the 12-digit club.

