SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to soar along with case rates, according to data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county’s hospitalization rate hasn’t been this high since Sept. 21. The number of hospitalizations jumped from 282 Monday to 322 Tuesday, with the number of intensive care unit patients remaining at 66. (CBSLA) “Even I am shocked,” said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention who has been forecasting a winter surge. “We were talking yesterday that maybe it could bounce back down to 200, but (the hospitalizations) are going...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO