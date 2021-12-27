Lady Bears’ Franklin out for season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Adversity has struck the Lady Bears once again as conference play is on the horizon.

Missouri State announced on Monday that star forward Jasmine Franklin will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season after an ACL tear.

The injury happened in the Lady Bears 60-46 win over Toledo on December 21.

Franklin leads the team with 14.9 points per game and 12.1 rebounds per game.

She is the second senior forward to suffer a season-ending injury, as Abby Hipp did so back in November against Oklahoma State.

The Lady Bears open conference play on Friday against Loyola-Chicago.

