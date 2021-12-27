ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lady Bears’ Franklin out for season

By Dan Lindblad
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLqEl_0dWyYbZ300

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Adversity has struck the Lady Bears once again as conference play is on the horizon.

Missouri State announced on Monday that star forward Jasmine Franklin will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season after an ACL tear.

The injury happened in the Lady Bears 60-46 win over Toledo on December 21.

Franklin leads the team with 14.9 points per game and 12.1 rebounds per game.

She is the second senior forward to suffer a season-ending injury, as Abby Hipp did so back in November against Oklahoma State.

The Lady Bears open conference play on Friday against Loyola-Chicago.

