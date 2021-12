A lot of us have been tuned into the Olympics this week, but it's good to remember that some young people have their own private races. My name is Hezikiah, which means God's strength. All my life I felt I was different. My teachers and adults in my life would say I had a nice smile, but one thing that really set me apart was my voice; some people would think that I was a girl just from the way that I talked.

DAYTON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO