ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

1887 time capsule found inside Robert E. Lee Monument

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nicole McMullin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVta4_0dWyYPvD00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – Crews working at the former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia located what they believe is a time capsule from 1887, according to Brian Dickerson with Dickerson Construction.

The copper time capsule was found at 11:41 a.m. and weighs at least 30 pounds, twice as much as another time capsule opened last week, according to Kate Ridgway, State Archaeological Conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Ridgway said the copper time capsule was located in the northeast corner of the statue’s pedestal under the capstone and that it has been sitting in acidic water for a while. They have not yet seen an inscription on the box.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted , “They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators studying it—stay tuned for next steps! (Won’t be opened today)”

Journey to Beijing: no Olympics for NHL players
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMIG3_0dWyYPvD00
    A look at where the 1887 time capsule was removed from the Lee pedestal. (Photo State of Virginia)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098ORc_0dWyYPvD00
    View of the time capsule (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MND1_0dWyYPvD00
    A look at where the 1887 time capsule was removed from the Lee pedestal. (Photo State of Virginia)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyOVg_0dWyYPvD00
    The 1887 time capsule (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

The time capsule opened last week was not the one referenced in historical documents.

What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in a Robert E. Lee monument

A Richmond Magazine article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that are thought to be inside, including an irreplaceable artifact related to President Abraham Lincoln.

The Robert E. Lee Monument was the largest Confederate statue in the United States and the last to be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue in September 2021. Although the state announced its intentions to remove the statue in 2020 , the plans were embroiled in legal disputes for more than a year before the Virginia Supreme Court sided with Gov. Northam and cleared the way for the statue’s removal.

Gov. Northam announced on Dec. 17 that construction crews removing the Robert E. Lee pedestal from Monument Avenue had located the historic time capsule. A previous effort to locate the vessel in September of this year was not successful and after a full day of searching, work crews abandoned their efforts and proceeded to move forward with a plan to bury a new time capsule.

The items in the new time capsule are the result of a statewide effort to include images and artifacts relevant to our time – an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Kente cloth worn at the 400th commemoration of 1619, an Equal Rights Amendment sash and a photo of a Black ballerina posed in front of the Robert E. Lee Monument.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiyCL_0dWyYPvD00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BI7M_0dWyYPvD00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjBSb_0dWyYPvD00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lnsm_0dWyYPvD00
    Time capsule

Ridgeway said that the capstone weighed 3,000 pounds and 632 stones were removed, tagged and will be preserved. She also noted that the governor’s office will coordinate the time capsule’s opening.

WRIC’s Sabrina Shutters contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Sen. Boudreaux presents resolution honoring trailblazing Acadiana doctor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Long-practicing Acadiana doctor and trailblazer, Dr. Ernest Kinchen Jr., was honored for all his contributions to the medical field. Louisiana State Senator Gerald Boudreaux presented Doctor Ernest Kinchen with State Resolution 110, which recognized him for a distinguished medical career in service to Louisiana’s citizens, on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Kinchen was […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Ridgeway, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Abraham Lincoln
KLFY News 10

President Biden appoints State Rep. Edward “Ted” James to federal position

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Rep. Edward “Ted” James has been appointed by President Biden as Regional Administrator for the SBA’s South Central Region. “With his extraordinary dedication to public service and commitment to advancing communities, Ted’s leadership couldn’t come at a more crucial time for small businesses and innovative startups in our South […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Port of Delcambre improving docks with $2M federal grant

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — The Port of Delcambre will soon put two million dollars to work through the federal Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program. While Bayou Carlin is a great place fishermen can sell directly to the public, it’s not without its flaws. Sunken shrimp boats litter the docks, debris rests in the […]
DELCAMBRE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Time Capsule#Dickerson Construction#Nhl#Richmond Magazine
KLFY News 10

City of Grambling looks to file suit against GSU for the University’s plan to have security barriers around campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Grambling is looking to take legal action against Grambling State University for the school’s plan to have security barriers around the campus. Although the City of Grambling desire to see the violence on campus to stop, they are not pleased with the University making plans blocking at least […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KLFY News 10

Ochsner Lafayette General restricts visitation due to COVID surge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In response to COVID-19 hospitalizations and case counts, Ochsner Lafayette General is restricting their visitor policy, effective Dec. 28. In addition to the restricted visitation hours, which are listed below, the hospital also strictly enforces masking for all employees, patients, and guests. Those unwilling to comply will be asked to leave […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
KLFY News 10

Historic home goes up in flames in Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – A 100 year old home when up in flames in Sunset around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate. The fire was so large, it could be seen several streets over. Neighbors saw a large fiery glow that lit up the night sky. “This […]
SUNSET, LA
KLFY News 10

Wondering what to do with old Christmas lights? Recycle them

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re wondering what to do with old Christmas lights as you take holiday decor down, you can now add the option of recycling them through Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG). The LCG Environmental Quality Division is partnering with EMR Southern Recycling to offer recycling as a disposal option for old Christmas […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy