United Airlines, Las Vegas Sands fall, GoDaddy, AMD rise

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

United Airlines Holdings, down 29 cents to $44.58

Airline stocks were lower following more flight cancellations as an increase in coronavirus infections left airlines short-staffed.

GoDaddy, up $6.35 to $82.35

The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 6.5% stake in the web hosting company.

EOG Resources, up $3.60 to $90.78

Energy companies were higher after prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.

Ross Stores, rose $2.21 to $112.37

Retailers were higher following a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse that holiday sales rose 8.5% from last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down 58 cents to $22.14

Cruise companies fell following reports of outbreaks of COVID at sea on cruise ships.

Advanced Micro Devices, up $8.22 to $154.36

Chipmakers were posting some of the biggest gains.

Las Vegas Sands, down 72 cents to $37.87

Casino operators were lagging the rest of the market.

BridgeBio Pharma, down $29.24 to $11.38

The biopharmaceutical company announced disappointing results in an ongoing study.

The Associated Press

