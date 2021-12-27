ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Legacy of Desmond Tutu’s life work for human rights endures

By Express-News Editorial Board
expressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Africa where Desmond Tutu was born in 1931 was much different from the one where he died Sunday at the age of 90. Long before apartheid became the official policy of the South African government in 1948, its brutal treatment of Black South Africans made it one of the...

The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
BBC

Obituary: Desmond Tutu - South Africa's rebellious priest

Desmond Tutu was the smiling South African archbishop whose irrepressible personality won him friends and admirers around the world. As a high-profile black churchman he was inevitably drawn into the struggle against white-minority rule but always insisted his motives were religious, not political. He was appointed by Nelson Mandela to...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
WORLD
defpen

World Leaders Mourn The Death Of Desmond Tutu

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Desmond Tutu passed away over the weekend at the age of 90. Tutu is best known for his advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities across South Africa. Most notably, his activism played a pivotal role in the end of brutal regime of oppression against Black South Africans known as apartheid.
WORLD
NBC Chicago

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Moral Conscience, Dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country's moral conscience. Tutu...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Desmond Tutu: Timeline of a life committed to equality

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — 1931 - Oct. 7 - Desmond Mpilo Tutu is born in Klerksdorp, near Johannesburg. 1947 – Contracts tuberculosis, as he recuperates he is visited by Trevor Huddleston, a British Anglican pastor working in South Africa. 1955 – Marries Nomalizo Leah Shenxane and begins teaching at...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Desmond Tutu: A legacy and timeline of the South African Archbishop

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.The cleric and social activist, who was described by South Africans and admirers around the world as the moral conscience of his country, died on Sunday in Cape Town.President Cyril Ramaphosa said Archbishop Tutu had helped bequeath “a liberated South Africa”.In 1984, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up to unearth atrocities committed during that dark period.Here is...
WORLD
AFP

S. Africa's 'rainbow people' pay respects to Desmond Tutu

South Africans streamed into Cape Town's cathedral on Thursday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the globally venerated anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a modest pine coffin. Six Anglican clerics carried the coffin into St George's Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace laureate once railed against white rule and was formerly archbishop. A small bouquet of carnations lay atop the simple coffin, in line with wishes for modesty expressed by the much-loved rights advocate. In sharp contrast, typical funerals in South Africa are elaborate, expensive affairs.
SOCIETY
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
RELIGION
The Independent

Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa An American family — mine — found standing room at the back.We were among the few white people in the congregation and, as we shook hands with Tutu on the steps upon leaving, he made a joke. Something like: “So, it really is a white Christmas.”Evoking the Irving Berlin song ‘’White Christmas,’’ famously crooned by Bing Crosby in tense, dusty Soweto was quintessential Tutu. He couldn’t resist...
RELIGION
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Remembering Desmund Tutu’s life and legacy

Former Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, died Sunday at 90. Tutu’s passionate voice helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime. World leaders and people around the globe mourned his death and praised the legacy he left behind, including his more recent work as an activist for racial justice and LGBT rights. NewsHour Special Correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault joins.
WORLD
The Independent

Higgins pays tribute to ‘extraordinary legacy’ of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Irish President Michael D Higgins has hailed the “extraordinary legacy” left by Archbishop Desmond Tutu as he paid tribute to the anti-apartheid campaigner.Mr Higgins said the death of the churchman aged 90 on Sunday would be felt in Ireland by those who campaigned against the regime in apartheid South Africa.He made specific reference to the Dunnes Stores workers who striked in the mid-80s over the sale of South African products in Ireland.Very sad to hear of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.A tireless campaigner for social justice & reconciliation, he was the conscience of South Africa and beyond.His unshakeable faith...
EUROPE
Belief.Net

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Human and Civil Rights Leader, Dead at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Anglican cleric whose conscientious work for human rights made him a revered leader during the fight to end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday at 90-years-old. Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born on October 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, South Africa. His father was...
WORLD
aidshealth.org

Honoring Archbishop Desmond Tutu, An Advocate and Believer in Humanity

With deep sadness, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) marks the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an iconic freedom fighter and defender of tolerance whose love comforted, inspired, and empowered millions of people in his native South Africa and around the world for generations. For advocates and people affected by HIV/AIDS, Archbishop Tutu holds a special place as a fearless leader who never shied away from speaking the truth even when it clashed with politics or religion.
WORLD
The New Yorker

Remembering Desmond Tutu’s Hope

There are times in my life—in many lives—when multiple identities come into play. I was born in Due West, South Carolina, during Jim Crow, and was what was known in some quarters as a P.K., a preacher’s kid. Both my grandfather and my father were ministers in the A.M.E. church. My father was an Army chaplain, and so we moved around a lot. At an Army school in Alaska, I was the one Black kid in class, and when we moved to Atlanta things weren’t a whole lot better. When it came time to go to college, my friend Hamilton Holmes and I arrived at the University of Georgia as the first Black students to attend, and we were met with all kinds of ugly rejection. And so when I first met Archbishop Desmond Tutu—“the Arch,” as he was widely and affectionately known in South Africa and beyond—all those identities came into play. And apartheid, the focus of his worldwide campaign, was something I knew a little about.
RELIGION
Newsday

Desmond Tutu's faith and grit

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, of South Africa, who died Sunday in Cape Town, showed the courage of a true peacemaker. Clad in his trademark purple robe, he ran one day in 1985 to protect a man about to be burned on the makeshift pyre of a blazing automobile by an excited mob. The targeted Black man was said to have collaborated with white authorities enforcing the explicitly racist laws then in force.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

