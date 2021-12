Gilbert residents and businesses are expected to see a hike in town utility rates that likely will go into effect April 1. Town Council approved on Dec. 14 for staff to publish a notice of intent to raise the rates. Council’s final consideration is scheduled for Feb. 22. The proposed increase for residents would be a little more than 15% or higher, depending on household usage. Commercial increases are harder to typify because of the wide variance of services and uses, town officials said.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO