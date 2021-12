CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With 2021 coming to a close Coastal Bend residents will be ringing in the new year one firework at a time. However some might not be aware of the rules pertaining to those annual festive firecrackers. According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department, popping fireworks within City limits is illegal. Fourth of July and New Year's Eve are the two busiest days for firefighters, and they anticipate that they will be responding to numerous calls.

