Holiday spending surges this year despite supply chain delays and inflation costs

WASHINGTON — Despite supply chain delays and pandemic price hikes, holiday shopping didn’t miss a beat this season.

In fact, new nationwide numbers show holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years with a return to shopping malls this holiday season.

In this latest report, Mastercard shows holiday sales increased by 8.5%, year-over-year from November 1 through Christmas Eve with overall holiday sales up more than 10 percent compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period.

“The consumer was very healthy this holiday season,” said Steve Sadove, Mastercard senior advisor and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated.

Sadove said supply chain backups and inflation costs had an impact on shopping habits because it drove more people inside department stores but there were less discounts at checkout.

“You saw better full price selling, which will be good for the margins of the retailers. And the consumer understood they better get that item at the time that it’s available,” Sadove said.

Another trend in the report shows more people shopped where they felt comfortable. The report shows online sales were up 11% from a year ago and up more than 61% compared to 2019.

“If there’s a hotspot or an area of variant breakout, what you’ll see is they’re still shopping, it doesn’t move the needle relative to the amount that their overall spending,” Sadove said.

Clothing and jewelry sales had some of the biggest jumps in spending.

“Now I think it’s up to those department stores to deliver and getting the consumers the experience they want because now they’ve gone into the stores and have they changed enough so that they’re going to keep coming back and that’s going to be their big risk and their big opportunity,” Sadove said.

The report also shows Black Friday was the top spending day for the 2021 holiday season yet again.

©2021 Cox Media Group